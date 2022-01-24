Fire Tears Through Single-Wide Camper With Addition

Local firefighters and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire in Dagsboro early Monday morning that gutted a single-wide camper trailer with an attached addition.

According to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, the blaze was reported from Sussex County EOC Monday at about 6:40 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy fire when they arrived.

Crews spent about two hours putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Millsboro and Frankford Fire Departments also responded, and the Selbyville VFC provided coverage to the Dagsboro district while firefighters were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.