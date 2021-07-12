Fire Wrecks Corvette, Damages Garage And Home

A fire on Lakeview Drive in Salisbury that heavily damaged a home and destroyed a Corvette is under investigation.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a resident of the home discovered the fire in a garage late Sunday night. A smoke alarm also activated. No injuries were reported.

Damage caused to the structure is estimated at $350,000, and losses of contests is estimated at $150,000.

About 50 firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department brought the blaze under control in about one hour. The American Red Cross and friends are assisting the homeowner.