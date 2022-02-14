Fire Wrecks Garage, Contents In Wicomico Co.

Fire broke out in a small wood-frame garage on Old Ocean City Road over the weekend, damaging vehicles as well.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out early Saturday morning and was discovered by someone who was passing by. Salisbury firefighters had it under control in about half-an-hour.

Damage is estimated at $16,000 to the structure and $33,000 to the vehicles and the garage’s contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.