Firearm Accidentally Discharged Inside Kent County Courthouse
January 15, 2025/
The investigation is ongoing into an incident in which a firearm was accidentally discharged inside the Kent County Courthouse in Dover. The discharge occurred yesterday, January 14th at approximately 2:30 pm during JP Court Constable training, according to the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. No individuals were injured. The investigation is being conducted by Delaware Capitol Police with the assistance of the Dover Police Department. The Department of Justice was notified of the incident.