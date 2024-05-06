Firearm Offender at Sussex Community Corrections Center Fails to Return from Approved Pass

An offender willfully walked away today from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after failing to return from an approved pass, according to The Delaware Department of Correction. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued. His name is Edwardo Griffith. He is a black man– 29 years old, 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The current offense is Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited. If you have any information on this offender, call (800) 542-9524 or your local police department.

