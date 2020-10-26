Firefighter Falls Through House Floor In Magnolia

A firefighter fell through the floor of a home in Magnolia during a response to a fire Sunday.

Firefighters from three companies responded to the blaze on West Birdie Lane in Jonathan’s Landing Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after crews entered the home, a firefighter had to be rescued after fell through the floor to the basement.

The firefighter was evaluated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Crews fought the fire for about three hours.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.