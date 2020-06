Firefighters from 4 counties were on the scene of a house fire west of Seaford for nearly 4 hours this morning. Seaford firefighters were called for a fire at a home on Shufelt Road just before 1am. Crews from Blades, Laurel, Bridgeville, Ellendale, Greenwood, Houston, Farmington, Federalsburg, Sharptown and El Dorado provided assistance or cover. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.