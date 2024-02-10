Firefighters Battle Field Fire North of Millsboro Friday

Image courtesy Millsboro Fire Company

Millsboro and multiple other fire companies responded to the scene of a field fire on Bethesda Road near the Sussex Central High School. Firefighters were called just after 11:15 and found a fast moving fire with flames sometimes reaching heights of 30-plus feet because of the heavy brush conditions. There was a huge – and needed turnout of equipment – with 29 pieces from 6 different departments – including five tankers. Fire officials say about 35 to 40 acres was burned – crews were on the scene for just over 2 hours.