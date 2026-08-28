Firefighters from Harrington & Farmington Battle Barn Fire Thursday Night
August 28, 2026/
Firefighters from Farmington and Harrington were called for a structure fire around 10pm Thursday on Flat Iron Road west of Harrington. Crews arriving at the scene found a fully involved barn fire with exposures. Multiple fire companies from Kent and Sussex County were called to assist or provide backup. A tanker task force was called.
Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours and the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Posted in Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company, DE State Fire Marshal, Ellendale Fire Company, Farmington Fire Company, Flat Iron Road-Harrington, Frederica Volunteer Fire Company, Greenwood Fire Company, Harrington Fire Company, Houston Volunteer Fire Company, Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, tanker task force