Firefighters from Harrington & Farmington Battle Barn Fire Thursday Night

August 28, 2026/Mari Lou

Firefighters from Farmington and Harrington were called for a structure fire around 10pm Thursday on Flat Iron Road west of Harrington. Crews arriving at the scene found a fully involved barn fire with exposures. Multiple fire companies from Kent and Sussex County were called to assist or provide backup. A tanker task force was called.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours and the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.

 

Posted in , , , , , , , , , ,