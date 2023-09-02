Firefighters from Multiple Companies in Sussex & Wicomico Counties Battle Blaze for Over 4 Hours

Fox Hound Lane, Gumboro / Image courtesy IRVFC

Firefighters were called for a structure fire on Fox Hound Lane west of Millsboro just after 7 Friday night. Crews arriving on the scene found a building fully involved in fire and additional tankers were requested. Indian River Fire officials say the structure is a multi-purpose facility used for agricultural operations and firefighter from Sussex and Wicomico Counties helped to battle the blaze for over 4 hours. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.