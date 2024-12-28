UPDATED: Firefighters on Scene of Structure Fire near Route 113 & Dagsboro Road

UPDATED – 8:50pm – Route 113 has been reopened in both directions.

Firefighters from Dagsboro and Millsboro were called for a structure fire just after 5:30 Saturday evening. Crews arriving at the scene just south of Dagsboro Road on Route 113 found fire showing. Multiple fire companies have been called to assist or provide backup. Fire police have closed Route 113 and traffic is being detoured around the scene between the traffic light at Dagsboro Road and Cricket Street.