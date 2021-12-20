Firefighters, Retirees Step Up To Help Displaced Family

A Talbot County family of five that lost everything in a recent house fire – including Christmas gifts – is being helped in a big way.

The Maryland State Fire Alumni Association and staff with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office Upper Eastern Region raised donations of gift cards and gifts for Barbara Gray, who now stays with her grandson, his fiance’ and two children at a hotel in Easton.

“Hopefully, even if it’s just for a moment, it takes the pressure and takes the pain away of what they’re going through,” MSFAA President and retired Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Joseph Flanagan said.

A fire swept through the home in Cordova and caused more than $200,000 damage. It was caused by a problem with a space heater.