Firefly Festival Plans To Return In Late Sept.

The Firefly Music Festival has set late September for its return to the Woodlands at Dover International Speedway.

The multi-day camping and music festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers shared the date on social media and on its website Monday.

There are still many questions, including who the performers will be. Organizers must submit a health plan to Delaware Public Health for approval.

In past years, the Firefly Festival has been held in June. The Firefly Music Festival 2021 is scheduled from September 23rd-to-26th.