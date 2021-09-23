Firefly Festival Returns, And So Does The Traffic

The Firefly Music Festival returns to The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Thursday.

Thousands of guests camp out for the four-day event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DelDOT, motorists should anticipate delays on Route 13 and Delaware Route 1 at various times through the weekend. The Transportation Management Team will coordinate with Dover Police and Delaware State Police to monitor traffic conditions.

Delaware Route 1 exit 104 and exit 98 will be closed. One intersection in the area, Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road, will be closed until early Monday morning except for people who are attending the festival.

More information below was provided by DelDOT:

———————————————————————————————————————————–

Day & Overnight Parking

Day parking is available for $10 per day at Dover International Speedway from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Overnight parking is available starting at $40. For additional information for overnight parking, please visit https://fireflyfestival.com

All times are subject to change.

Traffic Information

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) staff in coordination with the City of Dover Police and Delaware State Police will monitor traffic in and around the Dover vicinity to ensure safe travel for motorists. With the expected number of patrons attending the festival, the intersection of Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road will be CLOSED to through traffic beginning at Noon on Thursday, September 23 until 2 AM on Monday morning, September 27.

Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the conclusion of the festival. At the conclusion of the festival, all roadways will be re-open to motorists.

The majority of Camping Check-In/Processing will be located at Dover International Speedway (DIS) Lot 1 (Lot 1 is the largest DIS parking lot) located south of the speedway bordered by US 13, Leipsic Road, and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from northbound US 13 through Jefferic Boulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.

Traffic from the north will use Route 1 southbound to Exit 104 to US 13 southbound, then turn left onto Leipsic Road. Should traffic conditions warrant, Exit 104 and Exit 98 from SR 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto US 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.

Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1 they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.

Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available and can be downloaded free at the Google Play and Apple store, search for “DelDOT.” WTMC 1380 AM is also available through the DelDOT App. The DelDOT App for updated travel-related information or tune to WTMC 1380 AM for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.

Visit DelDOT at https://www.DelDOT.gov



Follow DelDOT’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DelawareDOT

and Twitter https://twitter.com/DelawareDOT