Two house fires in Kent County are under investigation.



A Sunday fire on Melissa Street in Magnolia’s Alexanders Village community started in the garage and spread to the main structure. Occupants discovered the fire and got out safely. Damage was estimated at $100,000.



Also Sunday, fire swept through a two-story home in Jockey Hollow, Clayton. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says embers from a fire pit caused that fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 damage. No one was hurt.