Fires Set At Trash Containers In Wicomico Co.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating fires that were apparently set in a large dumpster behind the Goodwill store in Salisbury, and in two small trash cans at the neighboring Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fires early Friday at about 2:20 a.m. Investigators said someone was seen on camera starting those fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.