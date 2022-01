Image courtesy BayHealth Hospital

The first Bayhealth baby born in 2022 came into the world at 4:02 a.m. on January 1 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.

Baby boy Sebastian weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. He was born to proud parents Selene Diaz and Carlos Diaz Pena. Baby Sebastian joins two older sisters, Nicole and Karla.

