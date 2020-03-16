First case of coronavirus confirmed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in Talbot County.

County Council President Corey Pack has announced that Talbot County will declare a local State of Emergency on Monday following confirmation that the county has its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The patient has been hospitalized after coming into contact with a person in another county infected with the virus.

When the Talbot County resident developed symptoms, they were tested and found to be positive for the virus.

“Staff from the Health Department are contacting those who have been exposed to this person and, if they

have symptoms, we are asking them to take appropriate measures,” explained Health Officer, Dr. Fredia Wadley. “The proven public health method of managing the spread of such an infection is to identify cases and then isolate them and the people with whom they have had contact.”

A total of 31 cases have been confirmed statewide in Maryland.