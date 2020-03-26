First Coronavirus-related Death Reported in Delaware

Public Health officials announced Delaware’s first coronavirus-related death is a 66 year old man from Sussex County who died while hospitalized out of state. Officials say he had underlying health conditions and was critically ill.

Delaware has had 130 lab-confirmed positive coronavirus cases since March 11 – including 11 additional cases since yesterday. 86 of the cases are from New Castle County, 17 from Kent County and 27 from Sussex County. The total number includes those who are currently ill as well as those who are considered ‘recovered.’ They range in age from 1 to 90 – with 63 men and 67 women. Currently 13 are hospitalized in-state – 7 are critically ill. There are also two Delawareans hospitalized out of state.

For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. DPH recommends that individuals who are sick, even with mild symptoms that would be present with a cold or flu, are strongly advised to stay home to help prevent the spread of illness to others.

“We implore anyone with symptoms – particularly health care providers, and those caring for children – to stay home. Working while sick is spreading the disease and endangering others,” said Dr. Rattay.

Statewide testing at standing health care facility testing sites began on Monday, March 23. These are not walk-in testing sites. A physician’s order or prescription is required for testing at one of the standing test sites (* Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.