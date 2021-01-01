First Day Hikers Welcome At State Parks

If you are planning to take part in a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, earlier might be better than later. Rain looks likely for the afternoon.

State parks across the nation welcome visitors each January 1st to take to the trails. This year’s hikes will be self-guided.

Visitors to Delaware State Parks are required to bring a mask in case they encounter other visitors within a close distance on the trail.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources also invites First Day Hikers to enjoy trails and other park attractions. Hikes also will be self-guided. Visitors can also log in and track their hikes and how many miles they cover.