He was elected the first mayor of Dewey Beach – on Wednesday, May 3, J. Bruce Vavala passed away at his home. He was 70. Vavala was a teacher and a realtor and the owner of “Vavala’s Beach Things” in Dewey Beach. In 1981, he was elected the first mayor of Dewey Beach.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 8 at St Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach.

Visitation begins at 10am – the funeral service at 11am.

Internment will be private.

