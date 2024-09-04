First DUI Checkpoint in Delaware Since 2019 to be Conducted This Friday

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), Delaware State Police, and local law enforcement are partnering to conduct a DUI Checkpoint this Friday, September 6th in the Milford area. Officers will be looking for signs of impairment. This is the first DUI Checkpoint in Delaware since 2019. The use of checkpoints was curtailed during COVID. The reestablishment of checkpoints aims to reduce impaired fatalities and serious injury crashes in the state as well as to get impaired drivers off Delaware roadways and keep the public safe.