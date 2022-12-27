First-Ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” in 2023

The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is announcing its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar,” which will begin in March, 2023. The program will last seven weeks. Attendees will experience a variety of presentations over the course of the seven weeks, learn about the history of women in aviation, and hear from aviation industry experts. Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh says, “Our goal is to also showcase many of the interesting aspects of the State Police and how we work to positively impact public safety. The Aviation Unit hopes to inspire others to seek careers in these types of professions.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police Press Release:

Participants will primarily meet at the DSP Hanger located at the Summit Airport in Middletown on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting March 2nd, 2023. Two off-site visits are scheduled, however, are contingent on the weather.

Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and submit an email outlining their interest to DSP_AviationAdmin@delaware.gov. The deadline for submissions is February 1st, 2023.