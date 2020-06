A teenage girl was critically injured just before 3:40 p.m. this past Saturday while on a Jet-Ski in the Assawoman Bay near 125th Street in Ocean City.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, it was determined that the Jet-Ski two teens had been riding on collided with a center-console boat. One of the teens was slashed in the leg multiple times by the vessel’s propeller. She was flown to a trauma center. This investigation is ongoing.