First Responders Get Training In Grain Bin Rescues

It’s dangerous, and a rescue is treacherous, when a farm worker falls into a grain bin or tower.

Delaware first responders are being trained in how to use grain bin rescue tubes. Nationwide Insurance in its seventh annual contest selected Carlisle Fire Company of Milford and Odessa Fire Company of New Castle County to be the beneficiaries in Delaware.

The Delaware Farm Bureau also was instrumental in spreading the word about the contest.

It is a serious hazard: a Purdue University study found that 70-percent of grain bin entrapments occur on farms and 62 percent of reported cases result in a fatality.