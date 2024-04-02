First Ships Transit Alternate Channel at Key Bridge
The first barge transited a temporary alternate channel that was created by the Key Bridge Response Unified Command Monday afternoon – a fuel barge headed for Dover Air Force Base. This temporary alternate channel is for commercially-essential vessels and will be for limited transit during daylight hours only. A second temporary alternate channel is being established on the southwest side of the main channel – and will allow for some deeper draft vessels – to 15 or 16 feet.
