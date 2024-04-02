First Ships Transit Alternate Channel at Key Bridge

The tugboat Crystal Coast pushes a fuel barge through the temporary alternate channel created by the Key Bridge Response Unified Command, near the Key Bridge incident, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 1, 2024. The Crystal Coast is the first vessel to use the channel since the bridge collapsed into the federal waterway on March 26th. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

The first barge transited a temporary alternate channel that was created by the Key Bridge Response Unified Command Monday afternoon – a fuel barge headed for Dover Air Force Base. This temporary alternate channel is for commercially-essential vessels and will be for limited transit during daylight hours only. A second temporary alternate channel is being established on the southwest side of the main channel – and will allow for some deeper draft vessels – to 15 or 16 feet.

For updated information – Key Bridge Response 2024