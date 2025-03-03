First State Educate to Host Delaware Regional Scripps Spelling Bee on Sat, March 8 in Dover

Over 50 students from Delaware public and private schools will compete on Saturday, March 8th in the 2025 Delaware Regional Spelling Bee – and the chance to represent the First State at the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, the National Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th year this year. Hosted by First State Educate, the Delaware Regional Spelling Bee will be held at the Delaware Tech – Terry Campus in Dover – the program begins at 9am – the competition gets underway at 9:30am. Live streaming is not allowed due to Scripps National Spelling Bee rules.

Guests of honor will include Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education Cindy Marten, and Delaware Blue Coasts’ mascot, Coaty. Delaware’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, Cory Hafer, will serve as the official pronouncer.