First State Military Academy Named Naval Honor School – 7 Years in a Row

Honors for the First State Military Academy in Clayton. The school’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has been designated a Naval Honor School – for the 7th year in a row. The school’s MCJROTC program was in the top 20% of the 62 other programs in Region 1 (Schools from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US). First State Military officials say this recognition is a total team effort from the staff and cadets.

Additional information from FSMA:

“This is an important recognition and is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication of our teachers, marine instructors, and students”, said Blair Newman, Principal.

The selection is based on several criteria from the previous school year, including Inspection results, number of cadets in the program, the number of community service hours, the number of public affairs events attended by cadets, the number of academic awards presented to cadets, and the total dollar amount awarded for all scholarships and enlistments.

In addition, MCJROTC programs are evaluated by their participation in drill team competitions, marksmanship competitions, physical fitness competitions, and field trips that support the growth and development of the cadet.

Lastly, MCJROTC programs are evaluated through the hosting of or participation in Senior Leadership and/or Cadet Leadership summer camps.

“The distinction of Naval Honor School for 7 years in a row is a feat not achieved by many of the Marine Corps’ 250+ JROTC programs. This is recognition of a total team effort from both the staff and our cadets. Our cadets are amazing young men and women who have taken the concept of a cadet led program farther than any of us thought possible. Everyday they display a commitment to excellence and purpose that inspires us all. The cadets are the heart and soul of our success and they stand as examples of what young men and women can achieve if given standards, expectations, and freedom of movement to do great things.” said Col. Robert Wallce, USMC, Ret., Senior Marine Instructor.