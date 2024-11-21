First State Military Academy Recognizes Cadets for Their Outstanding Performance

First State Military Academy today held its annual quarterly awards ceremony. The purpose of the awards ceremony is to recognize those cadets who have excelled in our culture of academic rigor, military discipline, citizenship, leadership, and the demonstration of strong moral values. Included are 5 symbolic awards, 4 academic excellence awards, and 1 award for most improved. The symbolic awards include the eagle, globe, anchor, rope, and sword. The eagle, globe, anchor, and rope are taken from the four elements of the Marine Corps emblem, and the sword is representative of the Marine NCO sword.

Additional Details and List of Names:

The eagle, globe and anchor. There is no better symbol for the purpose we serve than the emblem

every Marine earns:

– The eagle represents the proud nation we defend. It stands at the ready with our coastlines in

sight and the entire world within reach of its outstretched wings.

– The globe represents our worldwide service and presence.

– The fouled anchor points both to the Marine Corps’ naval heritage and its ability to access any

coastline in the world. In addition, the fouled anchor is a long standing naval symbol and

represents the trials and difficulties of naval service.

– Together, the eagle, globe and anchor symbolize the Marine Corps’ commitment to defend

our nation – in the air, on land and at sea.

– The NCO sword: adopted in 1859, the NCO Sword is carried by Marine Noncommissioned

Officers (NCOs) and Staff Noncommissioned Officers (SNCOs). Used for ceremonial

purposes today, the NCO Sword was bestowed to NCOs and SNCOs by our 6th Commandant,

Colonel John Harris, in recognition of their leadership in combat.

The recipients are as follows:

The Eagle award: Cadet Seyrum Tackie, Cadet Anthony Vo, Cadet Abdul Conteh, Cadet Aliah

Ngone-Vessah

The Globe award: Cadet Tyler Staats, Cadet Juan Escudero, Cadet Lillian Dunkelberger, Cadet

Gavin Thompson

The Anchor award: Cadet Kayla Kline, Cadet Carter Krieger, Cadet Coltin Kennedy, Cadet Zayne

Humpton

The Rope award: Cadet Macie Emerson, Cadet Patrick Pino, Cadet Emma Warner, Cadet Austin

Belford

The Sword award: Cadet Aidan Sacco, Cadet Alexander McBride, Cadet Ben Holt, Cadet Alaura

Soriano

The Most Improved Cadet: Cadet Howard Dacres

Academic Excellence Award: Cadet Macie Emerson, Cadet Patrick Pino, Cadet Alyssa Perrego,

Cadet Sylena Rogers Colon