Image courtesy Center for Inland Bays

A fish kill was reported in a canal near Rehoboth Bay Thursday. The Center for Inland Bays reports on its Facebook page that about 200,000 juvenile menhaden were left dead or dying. Experts with University of Delaware’s Citizen Monitoring Program found the fish were only 4 to 6 centimeters long. Water conditions showed that dissolved oxygen levels at the bottom of the waterway were almost non-existent. Excess nutrients can lead to algal blooms which is what led to this week’s fish kill.