Fishing Enthusiasts Line Up Hours Before Permit Voucher Distribution

Vouchers for a Delaware surf fishing permit are going quickly.

Cape Henlopen State Park was to be allocated 250 vouchers for distribution today, but they were already gone shortly after 8:00 a.m. Many fishing enthusiasts spent the night parked in their vehicles, lining up for one of one-thousand vouchers.

After a cap of about 17,000 surf fishing tags was reached earlier this year, an additional 1,000 permits were to become available.

According to a DNREC Delaware State Parks representative, vehicles began to line up on public roadways at some voucher distribution locations and received placeholder cards. Those vehicles were allowed into parks early in order to clear adjacent roadways of vehicles. Each location reached its capacity Wednesday morning, and all vouchers were expected to be taken.