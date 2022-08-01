Fishing Line Prank Could Have Been Dangerous or Deadly, Investigators Say

Photo shared by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

It is not a harmless prank…

A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Hunting Creek Bridge at Choptank Sunday regarding a report of juveniles who were disrupting traffic. The juveniles were not located but the officer drove into heavy-duty fishing line that was strung from one side of the bridge to another.

The fishing line damaged the deputy’s vehicle spotlight. Officials said if a motorcyclist or cyclist had encountered the line, the result could have been tragic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.