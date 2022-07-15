Fishing Store Employee Charged With Felony Theft

Thomas J. Serbin (photo released by Lewes Police)

A Milton man is charged with felony theft following an investigation at his place of employment: Lewes Harbour Marina.

According to Lewes Police, an investigation determined that 51-year-old Thomas Serbin, who was employed as the store manager for two years, committed thefts dozens of times at the store.

Police said a search warrant at Serbin’s residence this week turned up more than $100,000 worth of stolen merchandise including 115 fishing rods, 125 high-end fishing reels, more than 50,000 yards of high-end fishing line, hundreds of items of fishing tackle and lures and other items.

Serbin was released on bail.

Lewes Police also said it’s believed that Serbin was selling and bartering property belonging to Lewes Harbour Marina for personal gain.

Anyone with information or who has received property from him at his residence at a discount is asked to contact Lewes Police at 302-645-6264 or Lewes Harbour Marina at 302-645-6227.