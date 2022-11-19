Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City

Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.

Police located the vehicle which sped off along with 2 other vehicles over the Route 50 Bridge after an attempted traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed on one vehicle – the driver, identified as 19 year old Jaquawn Daney of Baltimore, ran off on foot. He was located by Worcester Sheriff’s deputies and arrested by Ocean City Police. The vehicle Daney was driving was an unreported stolen vehicle from Somerset Street in Ocean City.

The carjacked vehicle was later stopped by Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies and a 15 year old juvenile from Baltimore was arrested. The third vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dorchester County. Three juveniles, aged 12, 14 and 17 ran from that crash and were arrested by Cambridge Police.

The victim of the armed carjacking was treated for a head injury at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

During the investigation in Ocean City, officers discovered that several other vehicles parked in the same area had been broken into. Officers learned that a handgun had been stolen from one of the vehicles that had been broken into. During the search incident to arrest, Cambridge Police officers located the stolen handgun and several other stolen personal items on Juvenile #2.

Numerous personal items were recovered from both the suspects and the vehicles involved. Officers were able to trace the property back to vehicle break-ins in the Ocean City and Baltimore areas. Through a coordinated effort between the Ocean City Police Department and several allied law enforcement agencies, the following five arrests have been made in this case:

Jaquawn Lashawn Daney, 19, Baltimore, MD: armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, did steal property with value at least $25,000 < $100,000, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and unlawful taking of motor vehicle (two counts). Daney was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail. Daney has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.

Juvenile #1, 15, Baltimore, MD:is currently in custody in Wicomico County for crimes committed within Wicomico County. Charges are pending for crimes committed in Ocean City.

Juvenile #2, 17, Baltimore, MD: Juvenile #2 was waived to adult status and charged with the following- armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, did steal property with a value at least $25,000 < $100,000, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, handgun in the vehicle, possession of firearm/ammo as a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm. Juvenile #2 was seen by Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail. Juvenile #2 has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.

Juvenile #3, 14, Baltimore County, MD: was apprehended in Dorchester County. Juvenile #3 was released to a parent by Cambridge Police Department.