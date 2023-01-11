Five Arrested for Dog Fighting in Seaford

Delaware State Police have arrested five people for dog fighting. Troopers received a complaint of suspicious activity on Sunday, January 8th at a home on Lonesome Road in Seaford. After arriving, they rescued 14 dogs.



Police took into custody the following individuals:



35-year-old Byron Briddell of Berlin, Maryland

46-year-old Kevin Land of Seaford, Delaware

36-year-old Glenn White of Salisbury, Maryland

44-year-old Timothy Whaley of Salisbury, Maryland

44-year-old Samuel Foreman of Whaleyville, Maryland

All five are at Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,000 secured bond.

The Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare conducted the joint investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact OAW at 302-255-4646.