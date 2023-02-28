Five Arrested for Shoplifting in Rehoboth Beach
Five people have been arrested in connection with multiple shopliftings. On Monday, Delaware State Police were called to a business on Midway Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach after four women and a man left the store with stolen merchandise – and drove off in a light blue minivan with California tags. The minivan was stopped on Route 1 near the Broadkill Bridge. Troopers contacted the driver and spotted stolen merchandise in plain view in the van. The driver and four female occupants – all of Middle River, MD were arrested. A search of the van turned up over $92,000 worth of stolen merchandise – including fragrances, clothing, purses and blankets, over $9800 in cash, two large fixed blade knives and brass knuckles. Police have so far identified three stores where merchandise was taken.
The suspects were transported to Troop 7 where they were each charged with the following crimes:
Vidu Miclescu
- Organized Retail Theft (Felony)
- Theft of Property Value Over $50,000 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Multiple Traffic Violations
Miclescu was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,150 secured bond.
The four female suspects are charged with:
- Organized Retail Theft (Felony)
- Theft of Property Value Over $50,000 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
They were each was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $16,000 secured bond.