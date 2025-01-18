Five Charged after Laurel Drug Investigation
January 18, 2025/
A drug investigation by Laurel Police ended with the arrest of five people. Police executed a search warrant on Friday at the Hollybrook Apartment Complex where they seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine and U-S currency. Laurel Police arrested:
- 43 year old Paul Parker of Laurel
- 38 year old Otis Williams of Laurel
- 36 year old Brian Bell of Laurel
- 45 year old John Hodge of Laurel
- 64 year old William Stewart of Laurel
All five are charged with the following offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class D Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Class G Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x5 (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class B Misdemeanor)
The five were arraigned by JP Court 2 and released on an unsecured bond.