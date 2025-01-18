Five Charged after Laurel Drug Investigation

January 18, 2025/Mari Lou

A drug investigation by Laurel Police ended with the arrest of five people. Police executed a search warrant on Friday at the Hollybrook Apartment Complex where they seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine and U-S currency.  Laurel Police arrested:

  • 43 year old Paul Parker of Laurel
  • 38 year old Otis Williams of Laurel
  • 36 year old Brian Bell of Laurel
  • 45 year old John Hodge of Laurel
  • 64 year old William Stewart of Laurel

All five are charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class D Felony)  
  • Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony)  
  • Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Class G Felony)  
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)  
  • Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)  
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x5 (Class B Misdemeanor)  
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class B Misdemeanor)

The five were arraigned by JP Court 2 and released on an unsecured bond.

 

