Five Charged after Laurel Drug Investigation

A drug investigation by Laurel Police ended with the arrest of five people. Police executed a search warrant on Friday at the Hollybrook Apartment Complex where they seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine and U-S currency. Laurel Police arrested:

43 year old Paul Parker of Laurel

38 year old Otis Williams of Laurel

36 year old Brian Bell of Laurel

45 year old John Hodge of Laurel

64 year old William Stewart of Laurel

All five are charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine (Class D Felony)

Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Class G Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x5 (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class B Misdemeanor)

The five were arraigned by JP Court 2 and released on an unsecured bond.