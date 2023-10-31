Five Juveniles Arrested After Disturbances at Last Week’s Football Game at Easton High School

Last week’s Cambridge-South Dorchester/Easton High School football game ended up being called in the third quarter after disturbance in the Easton stands. The Talbot County Sheriff’s office was working security and report that there were several altercations between students during the game which led to the arrest of four juvenile boys and one juvenile girl. Police from several agencies assisted to disperse the crowd and maintain order – with the game ending early.

Additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information are asked to contact to Talbot County Sheriff’s office at 410-822-1020.