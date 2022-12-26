Five Mariners Medevacked from Motor Vessel Near Bethany Beach

The Coast Guard medevacked five individuals from a motor vessel about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay. Officials say that on Christmas afternoon, Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders received notification that five mariners aboard the motor vessel Reggeborg had experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance. A Station Indian River 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew transferred two of the mariners to the station, and the Lewes Fire Department boat crew transported three of the mariners to the Bethany Fire Department. Delaware Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources, and Delaware State Police also provided assistance.