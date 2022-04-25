Five Points Transportation Study Working Group Meets Monday Night

The Five Points Transportation Study Working Group hosts a hybrid meeting tonight (Mon. Apr. 25th).

The multi-phase study has been looking at a variety of ways to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety around the intersection of Routes One and Nine in the Lewes area.

The working group is made up of elected officials, local residents and businesspeople as well as DelDOT representatives.

The session is tonight, Mon. Apr. 25th at 6:00 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School Library, but due to limited space Zoom is also encouraged.

Registration information:

https://deldot-gov.zoom.us/j/88909379041?pwd=S2hCVnJNTjMvSEE3dnpMNGNoUWxEZz09

Passcode: 217011 Or One tap mobile:US: +16468769923, 88909379041# or +13017158592, 88909379041# Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 Webinar ID:889 0937 9041



