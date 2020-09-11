Fixed & Expanded Coronavirus Testing Begins Statewide on Monday, Sept 14

Updates to Delaware’s coronavirus testing strategy have been announced. Delaware is expanding access to free testing for coronavirus statewide and providing consistent options for Delawareans to get tested. Testing, identifying positive cases, and making contact with close contacts of those individuals is crucial to help prevent further transmission in the community. Fixed testing locations will begin on Monday – including 8 drive-thru Walgreens locations, five State Service Center sites and six Public Health clinics. These fixed locations will provide testing five to seven days a week – depending on the location.

All testing is free, but will vary by location – either saliva-based test or nasal swab – and results expected within 2 to 3 days. Registration varies by the venue, but Walgreens sites do not require advanced registration. Individuals can register in advance for testing at the State Service Center locations at delaware.curativeinc.com while appointments at Public Health clinics can be made by calling the listed phone numbers.

In addition to these state-supported fixed testing sites, COVID-19 testing continues to be available through most Delaware hospitals, private labs, primary care providers, some urgent care centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers for vulnerable populations. The State of Delaware also expanded options for COVID-19 detection through an at-home testing. Click here to learn more about the at-home testing option.

The full list of testing locations, hours, and registration options will continue to be available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.