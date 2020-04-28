FL man charged in Laurel burglaries

Delaware State Police and Laurel Police Department have identified and arrested Florida man wanted in connection with commercial burglaries.

The Delaware State Police and Laurel Police Department were investigating commercial burglaries that occurred on April 22, 2020.

Troopers initially were dispatched at 1:00 a.m. to Reese’s Liquor Store, located at 30231 Sussex Highway, Laurel, for a burglary. At 3:31 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a second burglary, which occurred at Exxon, located in the town limits of Laurel at 30341 Sussex Highway.

Through investigative measures, the two police departments identified 41-year-old Carlton Robinson, formerly of Lake Wales, Florida, currently reported as homeless.

On Monday, Robinson was taken into custody by Laurel Police Department. He was charged with Burglary 3rd (2 counts), Theft Under $1500 (2 counts), Criminal Mischief Under $1000 (2 counts), and Failure to Obey an Emergency Order. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,750 secure bond.