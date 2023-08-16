Flagger Injured From Being Hit by Vehicle in Construction Zone

The Talk of Delmarva has learned that a flagger in a construction zone–a 47-year-old woman from Greenwood– has been taken to an area hospital for serious injuries to her left side after being hit by a vehicle at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred on Camp Arrowhead Road south of John J, Williams Highway. What Delaware State Police know at this time is that the vehicle that struck her was a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that a 77-year-old man from Lewes was driving. The woman had been wearing a reflective vest and helmet. The man, who was not injured, was cited with Failure to Obey Authorized Person Directing Traffic and Operation of a Vehicle Causing Serious Physical Injury to a Vulnerable User.