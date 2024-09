Flags to be Lowered for Patriot Day, September 11

By a joint resolution approved by Congress on 12/18/2001, (Public Law 107-89) September 11th of each year has been designated as “Patriot Day.” This law also directs flags be lowered to half-staff on September 11th.

In concurrence with this joint resolution, Governor Carney has ordered the U. S. and Delaware flags be flown at half-staff beginning tomorrow, September 11, 2024. Flags should be returned to full staff at the start of business on September 12, 2024.