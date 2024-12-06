Flags to Half-Staff on Saturday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On the 7th of December 83 years ago, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed in a painful and unprovoked attack on our Armed Forces. On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember these women and men, who gave their last full measure of devotion to our Nation. We honor the brave service members who — with the horrors of Pearl Harbor weighing on their hearts and the hopes of humanity resting on their shoulders — answered the call to defend freedom against the forces of fascism during World War II.

A resolution approved by Congress in 1994 designates December 7 of each year as “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day,” and directs that flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown.