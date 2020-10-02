Flags to Half-Staff Sunday to honor National Firefighters Memorial Day

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday from sunrise to sunset in honor of National Firefighters Memorial Day. The 39th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 10am in Emmitsburg, Maryland – to honor 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 who died in previous years. This year’s honor roll includes Michael “Pappy” Powers of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in Western Maryland. While the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg is closed to the public, the virtual tribute will be broadcast at www.firehero.org and through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation social media platforms.

