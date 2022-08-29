Flames and Smoke Seen from Thompson Island

Update:

A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Highway is under investigation.

Members of the Lewes Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.

Customers and staff were evacuated from the establishment.

The fire in a wood-burning grill unit in the kitchen was put out. The fire was contained to the hood system on the roof. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Firefighters cleared the scene in about one hour.

Multiple people called 9-1-1 after they saw smoke and flames coming from the Thompson Island Brewing Company just outside of Rehoboth around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

Photo courtesy Gillian Ward

According to the Rehoboth Beach VFC, the fire was in a stove exhaust hood and was contained to the hood and wood-fired stove with no extension. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.