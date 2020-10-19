Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Occupied Home, Causing Fire

A home in Frederica burst into flames after being struck by a car, whose driver was being pursued by police.

According to Harrington Police, a car was observed traveling at more than 100 miles-per-hour on South DuPont Highway near Corn Crib Road. An officer tried to get the driver to stop, but he allegedly kept going.

A Felton Police officer deployed stop sticks on Route 13 near Killens Pond Road, and although the vehicle’s tires were flat the driver still kept going at a high rate of speed, recklessly and at this point with the lights off.

The vehicle crashed into a home in the 100-block of Front Street in Frederica and burst into flames. The house also caught fire.

19-year-old Michael Robinson of Millsboro and two women were removed from the vehicle. The women and a man who was in the home needed hospital treatment.

Robinson refused a ride to a hospital. He is charged with assault, reckless endangering, vehicular assault, disregard of a police officer’s signal and traffic offenses. The women who were with him were released without being charged.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the Frederica Volunteer Fire Company is spreading the word about a fundraising dinner and a donation drive to assist the displaced family.