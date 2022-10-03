Flooding Concerns at Long Neck & Oak Orchard

Long Neck Road at Pot Nets Coveside

Many roads in the Long Neck and Oak Orchard areas are seeing high water from the storm. High tide has just passed at Oak Orchard at 4:52am – the next high tide is at 5:20pm.

Indian River Fire officials traveled much of the district to analyze the inland bay flooding concerns in the various communities and are expecting winds to push tidal waters into these areas causing flooding along with the possibility of another 2 to 3 inches of rain accumulation.

