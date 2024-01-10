Flooding on Roadways in Worcester County

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is reporting high water on the following roadways: Nassawango Road from Pennewell Road to Creek Road in Snow Hill, which is closed at this time, as well as Route 12 near the drawbridge. They ask that you use caution in that area. SHA is on the scene. Smaller and lower vehicles may have trouble getting through that area. Also, as of earlier this morning, Porters Crossing in Snow Hill is closed due to high water on the roadway.